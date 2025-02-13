Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 11,883 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.37% of Sinclair worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBGI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 81.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 71.4% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Price Performance

Sinclair stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Sinclair, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently -30.30%.

SBGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sinclair from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Sinclair from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBGI

Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.