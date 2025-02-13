Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 20,945 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,945 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

NYSE JELD opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $758.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.17. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,042,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,133,301. The trade was a 1.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,500 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

