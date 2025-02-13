Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 372 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,182,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,525 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 46,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,970 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,334,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,370,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after acquiring an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE CLX opened at $148.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.30 and a 200-day moving average of $159.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.21.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
