Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 5,274 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,280 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $186.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $208.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

