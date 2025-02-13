Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 8,909 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP opened at $120.46 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $125.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

