Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 9,840 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.64% of Ryerson worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ryerson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 44,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ryerson by 167.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,604 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ryerson by 41.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ryerson by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,780 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of RYI stock opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $711.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.59. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

Ryerson Company Profile

In other news, EVP Mark S. Silver sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $221,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,227.84. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.