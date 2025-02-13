Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 141,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 18,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

NYSE:CLW opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $475.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.30. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 23.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.