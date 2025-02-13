Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,021 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.52% of Conduent worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Conduent by 1,484.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Conduent by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Conduent Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Conduent had a net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

