Empowered Funds LLC Buys 15,215 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 108.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,791 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.2 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.36 and a 12 month high of $131.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.