Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 73,076 Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 73,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1,289.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,621,000 after buying an additional 4,849,147 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 903.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,455,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after buying an additional 1,310,530 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 145,879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 827,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after buying an additional 827,134 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 433,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

