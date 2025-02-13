Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,906 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after buying an additional 627,253 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cardinal Health by 47.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after acquiring an additional 346,362 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Cardinal Health by 230.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 333,095 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 77.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 258,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,203,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $127.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $132.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.