Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,037 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,322,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WNC opened at $12.65 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $548.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.91%.

In other news, SVP Michael N. Pettit sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $25,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,132.13. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

