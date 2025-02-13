Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 91.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 770,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 368,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 20.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 97,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $4,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Koppers stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a market capitalization of $606.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

In other Koppers news, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,087.96. This represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,749.50. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

