Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE ARW opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average is $123.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.