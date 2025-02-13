Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,061,494 shares of company stock valued at $90,587,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.38.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.