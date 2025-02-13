Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.53% of SpartanNash worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 120.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 71.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 42,719 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

SpartanNash Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $707.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.34. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

