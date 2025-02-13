Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in CBIZ by 29.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CBIZ by 16.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $87.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

