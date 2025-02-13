Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,777 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Repay worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 340.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 57,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $470,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,751.75. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $701.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

