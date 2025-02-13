Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $124.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Featured Articles

