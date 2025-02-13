Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IT opened at $514.02 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.12 and its 200-day moving average is $507.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 136.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total transaction of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,025. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $552.63.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

