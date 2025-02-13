Empowered Funds LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 13,309.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,191,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $140,008,000 after buying an additional 1,182,272 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in TJX Companies by 161.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,786,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,003,000 after buying an additional 1,102,912 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in TJX Companies by 281.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,235,037 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,166,000 after buying an additional 911,351 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in TJX Companies by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,064,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $128,568,000 after buying an additional 903,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TJX Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after buying an additional 827,103 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TJX opened at $124.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.94.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.