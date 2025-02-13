Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 314.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,611 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Caleres alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Caleres by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its position in Caleres by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 10,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caleres

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,650. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAL

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.92. Caleres, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $740.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.35 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

Caleres Profile

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.