Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 134,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.45% of Monro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Monro by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Monro by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Monro Trading Down 2.6 %

MNRO stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

