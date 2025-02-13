Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 11,539 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,539 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 75.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter valued at $171,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $757.68 million, a PE ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.98.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Daktronics had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,381.25. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Friel sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $40,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,201.41. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

