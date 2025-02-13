Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 3,454 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 45,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 826,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,477,000 after purchasing an additional 54,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 350,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $102.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $2,558,529.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,018,701.20. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

