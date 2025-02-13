Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 3,852 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.67.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock worth $1,059,757 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $200.48 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day moving average of $230.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

