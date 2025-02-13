Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 468 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %

CB stock opened at $265.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.82. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

