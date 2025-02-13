Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 7,009 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNOB. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $29.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.