Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 63,038 Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VERX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 126.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. The trade was a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 22,275 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $1,103,726.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,246 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,339.30. This trade represents a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 952,825 shares of company stock valued at $51,112,003. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX stock opened at $50.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 280.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

