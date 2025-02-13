Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.25. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $663.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $161,340.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,192.35. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

