Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.05% of AutoNation worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AN opened at $191.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.35 and a fifty-two week high of $198.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.71. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

