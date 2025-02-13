Empowered Funds LLC Sells 181,140 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,140 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,078,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,514,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 34.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,633,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,233,000 after purchasing an additional 145,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,495,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,671,000 after purchasing an additional 572,943 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,730.54. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

