Empowered Funds LLC Sells 8,002 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,002 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Preferred Bank by 223.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

Preferred Bank stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.17). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.00%. Research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

