Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.39% of Amalgamated Financial worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 62,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $2,249,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,263,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,449,469.56. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maryann Bruce sold 4,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $148,689.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,632.63. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

