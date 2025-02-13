Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Enpro by 168.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Enpro by 357.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Enpro during the third quarter worth $99,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Enpro by 24.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Enpro during the third quarter worth $200,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE NPO opened at $187.50 on Thursday. Enpro Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.99 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

