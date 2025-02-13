Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Entergy were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy
In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Entergy Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Entergy stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $84.26.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.47%.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.
