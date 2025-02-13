Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 5,935 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $37.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.