Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 700 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total transaction of $338,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,414.32. This trade represents a 10.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,963,231.60. This represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $322.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $354.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

