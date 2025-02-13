Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in IonQ by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $290,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 926,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,524,108.08. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $634,349.01. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 571,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,985,373.33. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IONQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on IonQ in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

