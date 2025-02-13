Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Exelon by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

