Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 29,548 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,548 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 678.9% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $74,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,204. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,664 shares of company stock worth $301,785 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

