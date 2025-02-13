Entropy Technologies LP Buys 1,556 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 62.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JXN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.28 per share, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,036.44. This trade represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $91.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

