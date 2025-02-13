Entropy Technologies LP Buys 4,818 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its stake in NCR Voyix by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 7,171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,311,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 688,684 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,316,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 635,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,157,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,124,000 after buying an additional 596,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NCR Voyix by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 472,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

NYSE VYX opened at $12.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Voyix Co. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

