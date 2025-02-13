Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKE. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 43.3% in the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 110,273 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth about $691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Buckle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $490,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,053,415.07. This represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,087,690.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,747,615.20. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,589 shares of company stock worth $4,869,767 over the last 90 days. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

