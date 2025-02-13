Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 25,869 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 818,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,101,000 after purchasing an additional 448,074 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 106,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 159,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.