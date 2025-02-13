Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 53,759 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,233,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 881,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 41,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 52,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $562,100.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,024.48. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,974,548. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 499,625 shares of company stock worth $5,098,514 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

