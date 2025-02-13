Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 6,874 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $64,320.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,684.23. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,912.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,456.66. This trade represents a 35.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,944 shares of company stock worth $5,835,512 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $66.19 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $72.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

