Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 29.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,502,000 after purchasing an additional 479,193 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 13.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,158,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,516,000 after acquiring an additional 82,934 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,977.84. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ATR opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

