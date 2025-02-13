Entropy Technologies LP Cuts Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.63.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $193.22 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.37 and a 1 year high of $216.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.07). WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

