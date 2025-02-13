Entropy Technologies LP Has $403,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Entropy Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AVY opened at $181.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.09. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $178.72 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.